Veteran's Day breakfast planned for Saturday

York County Veterans Affairs will host its annual free breakfast for veterans Saturday at the York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Ave., York.

The event, starting at 8 a.m., is free for veterans. All other attendees are asked to donate to the York County Veterans Fund.

The breakfast will include the awarding of the 2022 George H. Eyler awards, given to veterans for distinguished service. The keynote speaker is "The Air Boss" Vice Admiral DeWolfe "Chip" Miller III, who will speak about the behind the scenes of popular film "Top Gun: Maverick."

For more information or to RSVP, call 717-771-9218 or email yorkvet@yorkcountypa.gov.