Republicans retain York County legislative seats despite challengers

York County saw a massive turnout Tuesday, and Republican incumbents reaped the rewards.

In four state House and Senate races, Republican incumbents retained their seats despite challenges from Democrats.

GOP chair John O'Neill had said earlier in the evening that he'd witnessed a large turnout in the election.

"I feel good. Our focus was voter turnout, and it looks like we turned out quite a few voters in the election, and that was of course the most important thing to do," O'Neill said at an election night watch party at Wisehaven Event Center in York Township.

With all precincts reporting soon after midnight, York County saw 59% voter turnout for the election, with 184,065 total votes cast.

State Rep. Mike Jones, incumbent in the 93rd District, received 18,751 votes, good for 63.25% of the vote. Democratic challenger Chris Rodkey received 9,956 votes or 33.58%; third-party candidate Kristine Cousler-Womack, of the Keystone Party of Pennsylvania, received 887.

Rep. Kate Klunk, 169th House District, easily defeated Democrat Isaac Riston. Klunk received 19,638 votes, or 71.92% of the total votes cast in that race; Riston received 7,663 votes, good for 27.95%.

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, incumbent in the 28th Senate District, beat Democrat Judith McCormick-Higgins. Phillips-Hill received 74,332 votes or 67.2% of the total votes cast. McCormick-Higgins received 36,127 or 32.66%.

Finally, 92nd District Rep. Dawn Keefer beat Democrat Dan Almoney. Keefer received 21,870 votes to Almoney's 9,047, winning 70.61% of the total votes cast.

In addition, several races were uncontested.

After defeating incumbent Rep. Keith Gillespie in the primary, Republican Joe D'Orsie will be the next 47th House District representative. Similarly, Wendy Fink defeated longtime Rep. Stan Saylor in the 196th House District in the primary and had no opponent in the general election.

Rep. Seth Grove was uncontested in the 196th House District.

The lone Democrat to win in York County was Rep. Carol Hill-Evans. The 95th House District incumbent ran unopposed.

