Election 2022: What to know before you vote in York County

York County will help decide the fate of important races on Nov. 8, including who becomes a U.S. senator and the next governor of Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the general election, here's what you need to know before casting your vote or returning your ballot.

Am I registered to vote?

You can confirm that you are registered to vote on the Pennsylvania Voter Services website here.

Where do I go to vote?

Find your voting location here. In addition, York County Elections has a complete list of polling locations on its website.

How long are polling places open on Election Day?

Polling places open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 8 p.m. If you are still in line at 8 p.m., do not leave the line; you will still be able to vote.

Some voting locations have changed ahead of Election Day. Those changes are listed below:

Spring Garden 4th District: From Bridgeway Community Church, 255 Reynolds Mill Road to Grumbacher Sports and Fitness Center, 800 S. Richland Ave.

Hanover 4th Ward: From the Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities Office to Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St.

York City 9th Ward 1st Precinct: From the Princess Street Center to Shiloh Baptist Church, 740 W. Locust St.

Dallastown 1st Precinct: From Rescue Fire Co. to Dallastown Elementary School, 105 S. Charles St.

Yoe Borough: From Yoe Fire Co. to Dallastown Elementary School, 105 S. Charles St.

Jackson Township 1st Precinct: From Nashville Fire Co. to Bailey Coach, 1708 Route 11.

Do I need a photo ID to vote?

You only need to bring a photo ID to vote in person if it's your first time voting at that polling location.

What do I do when I get to my polling location?

If there is a line outside, wait in line. Once you get inside the building, sign in at the poll book, then vote at the machines.

What if I'm not in the poll book?

The officials at your polling place should call York County Elections to determine if you're registered. If you are, you will be allowed to vote. If not, you may vote with a provisional ballot, which gives officials seven days to determine if you were eligible to vote at your polling place.

What if I am a person with a disability?

You will be able to vote at the ADA machine. Inform the poll workers that you wish to do so.

Can I vote with assistance?

You have the right to assistance if you cannot read or write; cannot read the names on the ballots; have difficulty understanding English; or are blind, disabled or unable to operate the voting machine.

You may request help from a relative, friend, neighbor or another voter. For more information on who may assist you, visit this website. You have the right to refuse assistance.

Where do I drop off my mail-in ballot?

York County will run a curbside drop-off event during voting hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day outside the York County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St. in York City. In addition, you may personally deliver your mail-in ballot to the York County Elections Office at the same location, also from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. The office is in the basement, and you will have to go through a metal detector.

The county is also running a drop-box outside of the Administrative Center on select days. Those days are Nov. 1 to 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Election Day, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Can I drop off another person's ballot?

Mail-in voters can only drop off their own ballot, with the exception of a voter with a disability designating — in writing — another voter to drop their ballot off. Violators could face prosecution and possible jail time, including a fine of up to $2,500. The form to designate another voter, as well as other details on accessible voting with a disability, may be found at the Pennsylvania Department of Elections website.

Where do I go to find the results of the election?

Visit the York County Elections website and yorkdispatch.com on election night.

What should I do if I have questions or concerns about my ballot?

Call the York County Elections Office at 717-771-9904 or email them at evr@yorkcountypa.gov.

What should I do if I have concerns about potential violations of election law?

Contact your local Judge of Elections or the York County Elections office.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.