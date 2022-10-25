Candidates, parties organize get-out-the-vote push in York County

If you're a person with a phone number and a home address — in other words, anyone — you've probably been on the receiving end of a wave of campaigning this fall.

That includes text messages, some of which address the recipient by name; candidates knocking on doors; and, of course, those robocalls.

All of this is the result of several close races — for U.S. Senate, for governor and for the 10th Congressional district — and York County's own unique position on the cutting edge of these battlegrounds.

"We're doing the traditional things, like canvassing, door knocking, making them aware who's on the ballot and certainly get them engaged in the process," Democratic Party of York chairman Chad Baker said. "We'll be doing some phone banking, text banking, just reaching out to some of those voters that we may have talked to early in the cycle, just to remind them if they've been doing the mail-in ballot to get those in and if not to get out on Nov. 8."

Baker said the local party has been coordinating with the campaigns for Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman — who's been emphasizing his local Springettsbury Township roots — for canvassing efforts.

One key race has a stronger effort than years past, he said: That's the 10th Congressional district, where Shamaine Daniels is taking on incumbent Republican Scott Perry. That's down to Democratic clubs and organizations that have built up volunteers since 2018.

"They have just continued to grow over the past four years," Baker said.

The 10th is still a bit of a stretch for Democrats. According to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight, a website that tracks political and opinion polling data, the newly drawn district lines shifted the partisan makeup of the district based on recent elections one percentage point — at R+9 — toward the Republicans.

Nonetheless, the district could be within Daniels' grasp in a Democratic wave year.

Fetterman and Daniels have both been actively campaigning in York County in recent weeks.

“It’s so great to be in York, my home,” Fetterman said, at a rally earlier this month.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, Daniels' opponent, generally has not been as visible on the campaign trail but Fetterman's opponent, TV personality Mehmet Oz, has made a point of visiting the region.

"I learned my outlook on life in Pennsylvania," Oz said, at an appearance in Spring Garden Township. "We spent a lot of time in Pennsylvania; a couple of my daughters were born here. We have always treasured that this is the state that we would end our lives in."

Oz, of course, faced criticism for his longstanding ties to New Jersey. ABC News recently reported that the deed to his $3.1 million residence in Montgomery County came with a clause allowing the previous owners the right of first refusal should Oz ever put the home back on the market.

Local GOP officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment on their campaign efforts. However, the organization has held several events for candidates. That includes the "Great American Meet and Greet" at Boomerang Bar and Grill in Cumberland County. Held Oct. 23, the event included U.S. House of Representatives 10th District Rep. Scott Perry and 92nd House District Rep. Dawn Keefer among its expected guests.

That applies both to the statewide races and local races like Chris Rodkey against incumbent Mike Jones in the 93rd Legislative District. Rodkey recently hosted a fundraiser at York's Revival Social Club.

Jones, for his part, was scheduled to host an event at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort Tuesday night.

In the 169th Legislative District, Democrat Issac Riston has been door knocking according to his website. Riston is running against incumbent Republican Kate Klunk.

Klunk, the incumbent, made an appearance at the York County GOP's chicken BBQ and fundraiser in early Oct.

In addition, the party organized a door knocking event on Oct. 9 to speak with Hispanic voters regarding Republican candidates.

Daniels, meanwhile, is set to host a meet and greet Tuesday in Harrisburg along with Lieutenant Governor candidate Austin Davis. She has also been door knocking, most recently in Dillsburg with candidate Dan Almoney, who is running against Dawn Keefer.

"We need voters to know who's currently representing them," Baker said.

Baker praised Daniels' effort in particular. He noted that she got a late start in terms of registering for the race as well as a close primary against Rick Coplen.

"She's really had a strong effort in organizing canvassing and door knocking, especially in the northern region up in Harrisburg and even in York City," Baker said.

Perry has also been participating in door knocking, most recently in Newville with 199th District State Rep. Barb Gleim.

It's not just about promoting your own candidate, Baker said. When you're running against an incumbent, it's important to let people know who actually represents them.

"Make sure voters know who's currently representing them," he said, "and what their record is and have that conversation with them."

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.