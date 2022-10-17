Yorktowne Hotel on track for November opening, moves up booking

After several years of delays and cost increases, the historic Yorktowne Hotel is on track to finally reopen in November.

The landmark York City hotel moved up the date when guests can begin booking rooms in anticipation of a November opening.

"Great things are happening," Yorktowne managing director Michael Blum said.

Blum said that includes on-boarding for food and beverage staff later in the month and the installation of the last bits of guest room furnishings this week. Maintenance, front desk staff and housekeeping have all already been hired.

Initially anticipated to open in 2019, the hotel renovation saw extensive delays and a ballooning budget. The hotel's reconstruction has cost an estimated $54 million, an increase of 170% from its original cost estimate of $20 million.

More:Yorktowne Hotel buzzes with activity as opening day nears

More:Time to turn the furnace on: Temps could drop below freezing in York County this week

More:Two retired War College professors say Doug Mastriano is unfit to be governor

Despite a number of supply chain issues, Blum said the kitchen is on track to be fully operational in mid- to late November.

Meanwhile, the pre-sell date was moved up to Dec. 2, meaning patrons can start booking rooms sooner. Previously the pre-sell date had been set for Jan. 1, 2023, to account for possible delays. Blum said the change was part of the process of opening a hotel and indicates that there is confidence that the opening will happen in November.

“Hilton corporate are happy with the progress, and so are we,” said James Parker, the hotel's director of sales and marketing.

The hotel is planning several events around the opening of the hotel, according to Blum. That includes a Roaring Twenties-themed gala on Dec. 16, a New Year's Eve gala and a time capsule to mark the hotel's reopening.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

When it opens, the hotel will be part of the Tapestry Collection, a specialty brand of Hilton Hotels, and operated by GF Hotels and Resorts. Once completed, the hotel will boast space for restaurants, retailers and events, including a rooftop lounge that will seat 200 people between its indoor and outdoor spaces.

To make a reservation for the Yorktowne Hotel, visit Hilton's Tapestry Collection website at www.hilton.com/en/hotels/lnsyoup-the-yorktowne-hotel/.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.