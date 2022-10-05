York County moves polling place back to York College

Six York County polling places have been relocated in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.

Five of the polling places were changed by the Board of Elections to new locations, while another returned to its previous location at York College after feedback from voters in the precinct.

"Hopefully we've been able to make you happy," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said. "We've been able to work with the college."

Spring Garden 4th District was moved back to the college campus, at Grumbacher Sports and Fitness Center, 800 South Richland Ave., from its previous location of Bridgeway Community Church. In 2021, the polling place had been moved to the Regents' Glen Box Mansion Event Tent before being relocated again earlier this year.

The other polling place relocations are as follows:

Hanover 4th Ward – From the Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities Office, Hanover to Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 West Chestnut St., Hanover 17331. "Poll workers didn't really like the layout of the building, so we were able to move it," assistant elections director Anne Mendoza said after the meeting.

York City 9th Ward 1st Precinct has moved from the Princess Street Center to Shiloh Baptist Church, 740 West Locust St., York 17401. Mendoza said the reason for the move was because the previous building was getting older.

Dallastown 1st Precinct has moved from Rescue Fire Company to Dallastown Elementary School, 105 South Charles St., Dallastown 17313. Mendoza said the fire companies had no longer wanted to host elections.

Yoe Borough has moved from Yoe Fire Company to Dallastown Elementary School, 105 South Charles St., Dallastown 17313.

Jackson Township 1st Precinct has moved from Nashville Fire Company to Bailey Coach, 1708 Route 116, Spring Grove 17362.

After the changes were approved by unanimous vote, Wheeler said the registered voters in the affected precincts will have updated voter registration cards sent in the mail. The polling locations will also be updated on York County's website.

Wheeler also noted some important dates leading up to the Nov. 8 election: Oct. 24 is the last day to register to vote or change registration, Nov. 1 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot and Nov. 7 is the last day for military or overseas absentee ballots to be submitted.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, while military and overseas absentee ballots must be received by the Board of Elections by Nov. 15.

The general election is November 8th. To find your polling place, visit the York County Board of Elections website at https://yorkcountypa.gov/503/Elections-Voter-Registration.