Perry, Daniels to face off in TV segment: How to watch

Five-time Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels will face off in a TV segment airing Wednesday.

The pre-taped "This Week in Pennsylvania" segment with host Dennis Owens will air on ABC27 Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

"As he has in each of his past elections, he is excited to discuss the issues facing voters in south central Pennsylvania and his plans to continue working for them in Congress," Perry spokesperson Matt Beynon said, via email.

Daniels, a three-time Harrisburg City councilwoman, won the Democratic nomination earlier this year. Her campaign has highlighted Perry's involvement in challenging the 2020 election.

"Someone like Scott Perry shouldn't be allowed to be our representative because he's betrayed his oath of office," Daniels said of her opponent.

The 10th congressional district covers most of northern York County, including York City.

The segment was taped Sept. 26. ABC27, news director Leisha Beard said. The format would be similar to other "This Week in Pennsylvania" segments. Both candidates will appear for a discussion on issues, during which Owens will ask questions for them to answer.

In addition to Wednesday's segment, another airing of "This Week in Pennsylvania" will feature Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Democratic opponent Bob Hollister in the 11th congressional district race, which covers Lancaster County and much of southern York County. That segment will air Oct. 17.

