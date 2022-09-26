East Market Street closing Tuesday for bridge replacement

A section of East Market Street near I-83 will close Tuesday for five weeks as crews replace a bridge spanning Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships.

Traffic will be detoured while the existing bridge is demolished, and the new bridge is constructed on what PennDOT described as an accelerated schedule. The bridge is expected to remain closed until early November.

The bridge closure, which will begin at 6 a.m., will detour traffic in a busy area along Route 462. East Market Street will close between Belmont Street and North Hills Road, forcing traffic to be rerouted from Route 462 onto Route 30.

The $6.4 million project consists of full replacement of the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades and other construction to be completed by primary contractor Clearwater Construction.

Although the bridge is expected to reopen in November, construction in the area is expected to continue through the spring of 2023.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or calling 5-1-1.

For more information in infrastructure in District 8, which includes York County, visit PennDOT's District 8 website at https://www.penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/district-8/Pages/default.aspx.

