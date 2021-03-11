New fulfillment center in York County will generate 400+ new jobs

A new fulfillment center in York County will create more than 400 new jobs to the area, according to the York County Economic Alliance.

Online pet supply company Chewy is expanding to a new facility in Lewisberry, according to a YCEA release. This will be the company's fourth fulfillment center in Pennsylvania.

“This project is a testament to York County’s market access, especially in a year of COVID-19 recovery for businesses of all sizes,” said Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of YCEA. “Our team is full of pet-lovers, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Chewy to York County.”

The 732,000-square-foot facility is now under construction.

Interested individuals can apply to work at the Lewisberry facility by visiting www.chewy.com/jobs.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.