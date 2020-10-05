Regal Cinemas to close all of its movie theaters, including location in York County

Regal Cinemas is temporarily suspending all U.S. operations on Thursday, affecting over 500 theaters, including one location in York County.

Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States, announced Monday it will close all 536 locations in response to a reluctance from studios to release new movies and the continued closure of major U.S. markets like New York, according to a news release.

"This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S.," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld ,in a news release.

Regal Cinemas owns Regal West Manchester in York County's West Manchester Town Center.

While Regal Cinemas is deciding to temporarily close all locations, officials at RC Theaters, which has two locations in York County, said its sites will remain open this week.

Queensgate Movies 13 is located at 2067 Springwood Road, and Hanover Movies 16 is at 380 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover.

"For this week, we are continuing as we have been," said Scott Cohen, the president and CEO of RC Theatres. "(We) will know better in a week or two."

The closure of Regal Cinemas will affect 40,000 employees across the United States.

More:York County movie theaters plan to reopen Friday with restrictions

Movie theaters in York County reopened Aug. 28 after after being forced to shut their doors for five months due to COVID-19.

The entertainment industry has been hit hard during the pandemic shutdown, and movie theaters have pushed filmmakers to start releasing movies onto the big screen again in a last-ditch effort to stay afloat.

"The prolonged closures have had a detrimental impact on the release slate for the rest of the year, and, in turn, our ability to supply our customers with the lineup of blockbusters they've come to expect from us," Greidinger said in the release.

Officials at Regal Cinemas will continue to monitor the situation as things develop, the release stated.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.