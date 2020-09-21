Forgot to apply for Real ID? There's still time to get one

The issuance of Real IDs has resumed at the state's Driver License Centers after it was paused for six months due to COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

In addition, the deadline to apply for a Real ID has been extended to October 2021.

While Real ID is optional, residents who don't have a Real ID-compliant driver's license or photo ID card will instead need a valid passport or military ID to board domestic flights and access many military installations.

Federal regulations require that PennDOT must verify original versions or certified copies of the following documents:

Proof of identity: Original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the state office of vital records with a raised/embossed seal — issued by an authorized government agency — or valid, unexpired U.S. passport or passport card.

Proof of Social Security number: Social Security card.

Two proofs of current, physical Pennsylvania address: Examples include current, unexpired Pennsylvania license or ID, Pennsylvania vehicle registration, auto insurance card or utility bill with the same name and address.

Proof of all legal name changes: Certified marriage certificate, court order or divorce decree issued by your county's family court.

Residents can get their Real ID by applying online if they have been pre-verified, by visiting any PennDOT Driver's License Center or by going to one of 12 Real ID Centers, according to a news release.

The closest Real ID Center is located in Lancaster, at 2090 Lincoln Highway East. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Mondays.

There is a one-time $30 charge for obtaining a Real ID.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.