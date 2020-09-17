SUBSCRIBE NOW
More mosquitoes in York County test positive for West Nile virus

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Lee Graybill, program administrator of the Mosquito Surveillance Program in York County, places mosquito traps at a location off of Roosevelt Avenue in York, Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Captured mosquitoes will be tested for West Nile Virus. John A. Pavoncello photo

Several new mosquito samples collected and tested last week have been identified as carriers for the West Nile virus, according to York County officials.

Samples taken in Spring Garden Township, Manchester Township, York City, West Manchester Township and Springettsbury Township have all come back positive, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The state Department of Environmental Protection will be performing additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control in those municipalities. 

Samples in Spring Garden and Manchester townships were collected on Sept. 9, and positive samples in York City and West Manchester and Springettsbury townships were collected on Sept. 10, according to the release.

This 2006 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. Scientists believe the species originated in Africa but came to the Americas on slave ships. It has continued to spread through shipping and airplanes. Now it's found through much of the world. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

In August, mosquito samples from York City, West Manchester Township and Manchester Township also tested positive for West Nile virus.

York County officials are encouraging residents to clean up and reduce yard clutter, as well as purchase mosquito control and repellent products.

Mosquito concerns can be reported at www.depgis.state.pa.us/WNV/index.html, by contacting the county's Mosquito Surveillance Program at 717-840-2375 or by emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.