More mosquitoes in York County test positive for West Nile virus

Several new mosquito samples collected and tested last week have been identified as carriers for the West Nile virus, according to York County officials.

Samples taken in Spring Garden Township, Manchester Township, York City, West Manchester Township and Springettsbury Township have all come back positive, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The state Department of Environmental Protection will be performing additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control in those municipalities.

Samples in Spring Garden and Manchester townships were collected on Sept. 9, and positive samples in York City and West Manchester and Springettsbury townships were collected on Sept. 10, according to the release.

In August, mosquito samples from York City, West Manchester Township and Manchester Township also tested positive for West Nile virus.

York County officials are encouraging residents to clean up and reduce yard clutter, as well as purchase mosquito control and repellent products.

Mosquito concerns can be reported at www.depgis.state.pa.us/WNV/index.html, by contacting the county's Mosquito Surveillance Program at 717-840-2375 or by emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

