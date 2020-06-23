CLOSE Customer Quinton Saunders, of Camp Springs, Maryland, talks about fireworks safety while shopping at Phantom Fireworks of Shrewsbury.

While several municipalities have canceled or postponed Fourth of July events this year amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still several chances to catch a fireworks show on the July 4 weekend.

Hanover will be hosting a fireworks display, despite cancelling its larger Fourth of July event, Liberty Day.

The Hanover fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Moul Field, located at 403 Moul Ave.

New Freedom is also still planning to host a fireworks celebration, although officials decided to cancel the Lions Club Carnival, which was scheduled for June 30 to July 4.

Fireworks in New Freedom will take place at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, at the New Freedom Carnival Grounds, 254 Railroad Ave.

Wrightsville is hosting a Fourth of July event with food and a fireworks display, hosted by the Wrightsville Fourth of July Committee and the Rotary Club of Eastern York County.

Fireworks are taking place at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the John Wright Restaurant, located at 234 N. Front St.

Red Lion also will be hosting fireworks this year, taking place at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Fairmount Park, located at 190 S. Charles St.

Off the list: Organizations that decided to cancel or postpone Fourth of July events and fireworks this year include the York Revolution, Jacobus Lions Club and Springettsbury Township.

July4York, hosted by Eventive and the York Revolution at PeoplesBank Park, was slated for July 4. In addition to fireworks, other activities also included live music, rock climbing, lawn games and face painting, according to the Eventive website.

Jacobus Lions Club, which was scheduled to host its 4th of July BLAST on July 4 and July 5, announced in early June its intent to cancel all Fourth of July events to "keep our community safe," according to a Facebook post. The club will instead offer a food truck gathering for the community.

Springettsbury Township's fireworks were initially slated for July 5, but they will instead be hosted on Saturday, Sept. 26, as part of the township's Saturday in the Park event.

Springettsbury has traditionally hosted Fourth of July fireworks on the Sunday following July 4, with a concert preceding the display.

Springettsbury Board of Supervisors Chairman Mark Swomley said the decision to cancel its event followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state government guidelines regarding large-scale gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Buy Photo Springettsbury Township Sounds of Summer annual fireworks display with The Bighouse Band, Sunday, July 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

