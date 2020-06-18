PHOTOS: Little Free Food Pantry status quo after order to close
Little Free Food Pantry founder Jerry Pilachowski walks with Angela Long of Craley and her grandson Jax, 3, after their visit to the pantry on Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to complaints about traffic along the road, the stand will be closing. Bill Kalina photo
Little Free Food Pantry volunteer Missy Conley hands Angela Long of Craley some vegetable plants during Long's visit to the pantry on Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to complaints about traffic along the road, the stand will be closing. Bill Kalina photo
Little Free Food Pantry founder Jerry Pilachowski, left, shows donors Candace Day and Tommy Fink, both of Red Lion, the shipping container that houses the pantry on Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to complaints about traffic along the road, the stand will be closing. Bill Kalina photo
Little Free Food Pantry volunteer Kai Gibson Wright, 10, stores canned goods in the shipping container that houses the pantry on Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to complaints about traffic along the road, the stand will be closing. Bill Kalina photo
Beth Ballash of Red Lion carries vegetable plants that were on hand at the Little Free Food Pantry during her visit to the pantry on Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to complaints about traffic along the road, the stand will be closing. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteers Joe McVaugh, left, and Missy Conley watch as Angela Long of Craley and her grandson Jax, 3, look at vegetable plants at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to complaints about traffic along the road, the stand will be closing. Bill Kalina photo
Little Free Food Pantry volunteer Missy Conley accepts a donation of 13 dozen farm produced chicken eggs from Bonnie Scott of Chanceford Township during Scott's visit to the pantry on Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to complaints about traffic along the road, the pantry will be closing. Bill Kalina photo
Little Free Food Pantry founder Jerry Pilachowski wears a custom mask in the shipping container that houses the pantry on Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township Tuesday, June 16, 2020. His son made him the mask. Due to complaints about traffic along the road, the stand will be closing. Bill Kalina photo
Crates hold produce at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to complaints about traffic along the road, the stand will be closing. Bill Kalina photo
Little Free Food Pantry volunteer Brent McKenzie accepts a donation from Lisa Cook of Windsor Township at the pantry on Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to complaints about traffic along the road, the stand will be closing. Bill Kalina photo
    A food pantry facing closure because of traffic complaints has found a new base to continue its operations.

    Red Lion Little Free Food Pantry, slated to close July 3, will instead move a few blocks away to the parking lot of Living Word Community Church — just down the street from the pantry's location on Cape Horn Road.

    "When we were in trouble, my church came through," said pantry owner Jerry Pilachowski. "It's going to be really great, and we're looking forward to it."

    Red Lion Little Free Food Pantry, which had opened in March as a response to an increased demand for food during the COVID-19 pandemic, was facing closure date after the York Area Regional Police Department received complaints from residents.

    The pantry's location alongside a busy local road caused safety and traffic concerns, said Kipp Allison, the zoning officer for Windsor Township.

    People would often cross Cape Horn Road when stopping by — though Pilachowski said there haven't been any issues since the food pantry opened.

    After facing the news his operation would need to shut down, Pilachowski said he began seeking alternative locations for his food pantry to continue serving people.

    Though receiving several offers from people willing to help, Pilachowski decided to settle with the church since it met all of the criteria he needed for his food pantry.

    Living Word Community Church, located at 2530 Cape Horn Road, has a large parking lot that will prevent traffic and is located close to the food pantry's previous spot, making it easy for users of the pantry to find it.

    Additionally, a surplus of church-goers could supply the food pantry with donations and volunteers, Pilachowski said.

    "It was just kind of a perfect place to go," Pilachowski added. "To me it was a no brainer."

    The Red Lion Little Free Food Pantry will continue to operate at its current location until it closes July 3. 

    Though no official opening date at the new location has been set, Pilachowski said it will be open at Living Word Community Church by early July.

    — Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

