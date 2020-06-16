CLOSE

A food pantry located off the side of a road in Windsor Township is being forced to shut down due to safety complaints, even though township officials initially had shown support for the project.

A food pantry located off the side of a road in Windsor Township is being forced to shut down due to safety complaints, even though township officials initially had shown support for the project.

Red Lion Little Free Food Pantry, which initially formed in March as a response to an increased demand for food during the COVID-19 pandemic, will close on July 3 after the York Area Regional Police Department received complaints from residents, said Owner Jerry Pilachowski.

The primary gripe among those who complained was the food pantry's location caused safety and traffic concerns, said Kipp Allison, the zoning officer for Windsor Township.

The location of the food pantry, at 3265 Cape Horn Road, is off on the side of a main roadway and people often cross the street when stopping by — though Pilachowski said there haven't been any issues since the food pantry opened 

"I'm devastated," Pilachowski said, of hearing the news he would have to close his food pantry. "Grocery prices have gone up, and people can't eat. It just hurt me (closing) because I've had single moms here crying because they can't get food."

Since the food pantry's start, more than $20,000 has gone into buying food and other essentials for hungry residents. Additionally, roughly 60 to 80 residents each day utilize the pantry's services, Pilachowski said.

And though the location of the food pantry, at 3265 Cape Horn Road, is off the side of a road, Pilachowski said there haven't been any issues regarding safety or traffic.

Allison said when Pilachowski first presented the idea, he had already begun setting up the pantry site. Windsor Township, seeing the need for a food pantry in the community, however, supported Pilachowski and provided him with traffic cones near his tent.

Visitor's cars line up outside Jerry Pilachowski's Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Kristina Kreeger of Lovettsville, Va., left, shops with her sister Julie Hivner of Windsor at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Volunteer Mike Williams of Airville sorts through donated goods at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Kristina Kreeger of Lovettsville, Va., left, shops with her sister Julie Hivner of Windsor at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Kreeger was staying with her sister who was recuperating from surgery. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Hivner said she is currently out of work. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Jerry Pilachowski walks past a sign at his Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Volunteer Mike Williams of Airville sorts through donated goods at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Williams asked to volunteer after visiting the pantry. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Jerry Pilachowski stows extra food into his Ford Excursion SUV at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Jerry Pilachowski walks past a sign at his Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The tented pantry, situated in front of his home and business, has been in operation for three weeks. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run it. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at: https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Volunteer Nycholee Conner of Red Lion stocks shelves at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Jerry Pilachowski stows extra food into his Ford Excursion SUV at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Pantry volunteer Nychole Conner and Robert Sanchez, both of Red Lion, unload items to the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Volunteer Nycholee Conner of Red Lion stocks shelves at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Connor said she asked to volunteer there after passing it on the road. She works over 7 hours per day. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Jerry Pilachowski looks for room in his Excursion SUV where he stores extra supplies at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Pantry volunteer Nychole Conner and Robert Sanchez, both of Red Lion, unload items to the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Sanchez and his wife brought the donations. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilashowski, is situated in front of home and business. It's been providing food for the community for over three weeks. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at: https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Jeff O'Neill of Red Lion drops off a donation at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Jerry Pilachowski looks for room in his Excursion SUV where he stores extra supplies at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at: https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Anna Davis of Red Lion perused the food at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Jeff O'Neill of Red Lion drops off a donation at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Volunteer Mike Williams, left, passes Denise Sanchez of Red Lion who was dropping off donations with her husband Robert at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Anna Davis of Red Lion perused the food at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Jerry Pilachowski stows extra food into his Excursion SUV at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Volunteer Mike Williams, left, passes Denise Sanchez of Red Lion who was dropping off donations with her husband Robert at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Jerry Pilachowski imposes common-sense shopping rules at his Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Jerry Pilachowski stows extra food into his Excursion SUV at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Jerry Pilachowski imposes common-sense shopping rules at his Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. Bill Kalina photo
Jerry Pilachowski imposes common-sense shopping rules at his Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    "The township was trying to cooperate with him and support his idea because it was something that was needed," Allison said. "From the get-go, we always discussed with Jerry that when the need was over that there would be an end date."

    In addition to complaints filed to York Area Regional Police, Allison said several residents had called to the township with safety concerns. It wasn't until police Chief Police Tim Damon contacted township officials, that Pilachowski was asked to choose an end date for his food pantry.

    "(Pilachowski) had always known the location was not permissible and that it was something that would have to end," Allison said. "People had been using the pantry and he's provided a niche to people in need, so we we're trying to be supportive."

    Despite the unavoidable closure of the Red Lion Little Free Food Pantry, Pilachowski said he's looking into new locations to set up the pantry.

    Specifically, he said the location needs to be in a commercial zone and allow for cargo containers.

    "People are still hurting," Pilachowski said. "We're trying to do something right and help people."

    Damon did not return calls Tuesday seeking comment.

    — Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

