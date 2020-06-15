Buy Photo Canadochly Valley Ambulance Club is merging with LifeTeam. Sunday, June 14, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Lower Windsor Township opted to stick with the ambulance service it had used in prior years, despite considering contracting with another emergency services organization.

Supervisors in April started negotiations with Susquehanna Valley EMS after griping about response issues with Canadochly Valley Ambulance Club. But, on Thursday, they opted to appoint Community LifeTeam, which is in merger talks with Canadochly.

The $17,500 one-year contract with Community LifeTeam was approved unanimously Thursday by the township's board of supervisors.

"I think that's a good deal, and I'm in 100% favor of joining LifeTeam," said Barry Miller at Thursday's meeting.

Lower Windsor Township had considered a contract with Susquehanna Valley EMS.

However, the township would have needed to provide an indoor garage and housing to the EMS company, complete with water, electric, heat, cable and a separate office area, said township Manager Sande Cunningham.

Susquehanna Valley EMS also required an additional $22,500 for the first year to cover membership fees for residents, whereas LifeTeam would not require any additional fees, Cunningham added.

Lower Windsor Township previously paid $10,000 annually for ambulance services.

Community LifeTeam will use the existing ambulance building and honor existing memberships with Canadochly Valley Ambulance Club, Cunningham said.

In April, supervisors had tabled their decision to select a new ambulance provider after Miller referred to an incident involving Canadochly Valley Ambulance Club.

"I won’t elaborate on it," Miller said in the April meeting, "but it put us in a very uncomfortable position, I’ll say it that way."

In reference to the incident, Cunningham only said "Canadochly Valley Ambulance Clubhad been short-staffed for a while before LifeTeam started assisting them."

When reached for comment Monday, Bryce Naumann, the vice president of Canadochly Valley Ambulance Club, had no comment regarding the incident.

Naumann also refused to elaborate on the merger with Community LifeTeam, saying only a memorandum of understanding exists between the two organizations. He declined to provide further details.

"We want what's best for the community and we feel that at this time, this is the best thing for Lower Windsor Township," Naumann said when asked how he felt about the township board's decision.

Community LifeTeam is an emergency medical service of UPMC Pinnacle. White Rose Ambulance in York City also merged with Community LifeTeam in 2018.

Representatives of Community LifeTeam could not be reached for comment.

