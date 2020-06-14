Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 early Sunday morning, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

The woman, who had not been identified Sunday morning, died at 3:25 a.m. on I-83 near Exit 33, Yocumtown, according to a news release.

The car was driving north when the driver lost control of the car, which caused the woman to be ejected from her seat. She was found dead at the scene, the coroner said.

A man was also found at the scene and is receiving medical treatment, though his condition is unknown, the release states.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating this incident.

This article will be updated once more information is made available.

