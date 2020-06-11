LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Swamp Road in North Hopewell Township will be temporarily closed starting Monday for repairs, PennDOT said.

A detour will be in place using Seaks Run Road, Susquehanna Trail and Ridge View Road, according to a news release.

The repairs to replace a pipe and stabilize a stream bank on Swamp Road is a $5 million project contracted through Lobar Site Development Corporation in Dillsburg.

Work on Swamp Road is expected to be finished by the end of August, the release states.

