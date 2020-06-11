Flagger David Reburn of York City works a construction site on Mount Rose Avenue in Spring Garden Township last week. (Photo: Bill Kalina — bkalina@yorkdispatch.com)

Swamp Road in North Hopewell Township will be temporarily closed starting Monday for repairs, PennDOT said.

A detour will be in place using Seaks Run Road, Susquehanna Trail and Ridge View Road, according to a news release.

The repairs to replace a pipe and stabilize a stream bank on Swamp Road is a $5 million project contracted through Lobar Site Development Corporation in Dillsburg.

Work on Swamp Road is expected to be finished by the end of August, the release states.

Swamp Road in North Hopewell Township will be temporarily closed starting Monday for repairs, PennDOT said. (Photo: Submitted)

