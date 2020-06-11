PennDOT: North Hopewell Township road to close for repairs
Swamp Road in North Hopewell Township will be temporarily closed starting Monday for repairs, PennDOT said.
A detour will be in place using Seaks Run Road, Susquehanna Trail and Ridge View Road, according to a news release.
The repairs to replace a pipe and stabilize a stream bank on Swamp Road is a $5 million project contracted through Lobar Site Development Corporation in Dillsburg.
Work on Swamp Road is expected to be finished by the end of August, the release states.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/york-county/2020/06/11/penndot-north-hopewell-township-road-close-repairs/5343932002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments