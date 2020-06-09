Victoria Diamond, new senior vice president of the central region and president of WellSpan York Hospital. (Photo: Submitted)

WellSpan Health has appointed a new president of York Hospital.

Victoria Diamond, who has worked for WellSpan Health since 2015, was selected by hospital administrators as the new president of York Hospital, replacing Keith Noll, according to a news release from the health care provider.

Noll left the position in December to become senior vice president and chief administrative officer for WellSpan Health.

Diamond joined WellSpan York Hospital in 2015 as its chief operating officer. She was promoted in 2017 to vice president of ancillary services, and most recently served as the senior vice president for the health system and president of WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital.

In addition to serving as president of York Hospital, Diamond will also become senior vice president of the central region — one of three newly created regional leadership positions, said Matthew Heckel, a spokesperson for WellSpan Health.

"While there was a nationwide search with several candidates interviewing, Victoria Diamond was appointed to her new roles because of her experience developing solutions to complex healthcare issues," Heckel said via email.

In her new role, Diamond will be focusing on service, operational excellence, quality, safety and engagement, according to a news release.

“I am thrilled to lead such an exceptional group of healthcare professionals at WellSpan York Hospital and the entire York region, as we remain committed to being a trusted partner in this community," Diamond said in a news release.

