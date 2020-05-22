Buy Photo A sign advertises a house for sale in Glen Rock Borough Monday, April 13, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Gov. Tom Wolf is allowing limited real estate transactions in all 67 counties, coming a week after York County realtors demanded it should be considered an essential industry.

As part of an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Wolf had deemed real estate a nonessential business, bringing a halt to most transactions.

"The Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties is thrilled that real estate in Pennsylvania has been reopened," said Shanna Terroso, executive officer for the Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties via email. "Realtors throughout the commonwealth can now all begin to assist their clients to buy and sell homes."

Wolf's plan recommends all in-person activities should be scheduled and limited to no more than the real estate agent and a maximum of two people inside a property.

The new policy also encourages Realtors to space out the scheduling of properties, avoiding physical contact and minimizing time spent at a property by having discussions remotely.

“It’s critical that these businesses, regardless of whether they are in red phase or yellow phase counties, strictly adhere to all appropriate guidelines and guidance,” Wolf stated in a news release.

Terroso said she expects real estate agents, now able to assist clients with buying and selling homes, will comply.

Sales in 2020 started strong, continuing 2019's trend where the average house was on the market for just 23 days. In April however, Realtors saw a 7% decrease for homes sold between January and April, according to RAYAC's latest statistics.

"In January and February of this year we had one of the strongest real estate markets in our history for York & Adams County," Terroso said. "There has been a lot of pent up demand for housing after the market was closed for the past two months. We expect there to be a lot of buyer activity in May and June."

