The Federal Highway Administration has approved the Interstate 83 widening project and determined there were no significant effects to the environment, according to PennDOT.

The I-83 widening project, covering roughly 5 miles of the I-83 corridor from Exit 19 to Exit 22 — Market Street to North George Street — received approval April 20 based on an environmental and engineering assessment conducted in August.

With federal approval, the $330 million widening project can now move into the final design and construction phase, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

Based on the project's website, parcels in Springettsbury Township would be subject to eminent domain because of construction in the Market Street area, which is slated for 2024.

I-83 widening project (Photo: PennDOT)

About 200 properties are expected to be subject to eminent domain, including 60 residential properties, 27 commercial properties and four municipal or tax exempt properties, meaning the owners would have their entire property bought and receive assistance with relocating.

Buy Photo According to a "Displacements" map on the I-83 widening project website, an entire neighborhood in North York, just south of the southbound entrance ramp on the west side of the highway, and several businesses on the east side would be effected, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A public hearing in October brought mixed opinions from York County residents who mostly shared concerns regarding PennDOT's ability to efficiently address the interstate's issues.

Ben Marchant, Springettsbury Township manager, said he shares these concerns, but he remained hopeful that this time would be different.

"There's a concern about whether the project's going to be finished on time within budget," Marchant said. "Every project is independent and different. Maybe the state and PennDOT will be able to manage the process better on the next round — but maybe not."

The I-83 widening project schedule can be viewed at its website.

Buy Photo Jason Flohr from Edris Oil Services in North York looks at a map outlining the proposed Interstate 83 widening project to see who it will effect his business during a public meeting detailing the Environmental Assessment of the project, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Central York Middle School John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

