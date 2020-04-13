Police logo (Photo: Submitted)

A man died in a single vehicle crash in Stewartstown on Sunday night, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

The man, whose identity was not released, was found dead outside of his vehicle at 10:36 p.m. in the first block of South Main Street in Stewartstown, according to a news release.

More: NASCAR standout, who has won on central Pa. tracks, uses racial slur during virtual race

More: Sunday update: 14 new cases of COVID-19 in York County

More: 'This is crazy': Coroner Pam Gay left in the dark as virus-related deaths increase

There were no other passengers or vehicles involved in the crash, and a routine toxicology was obtained, the release states.

Southern Regional Police is investigating.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/york-county/2020/04/13/man-found-dead-outside-vehicle-crash-stewartstown-borough/2981333001/