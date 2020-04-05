CLOSE This family is making the most of the stay-at-home order in Manchester Township during the coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

WellSpan Health is expanding several of its locations across Pennsylvania to help care for patients with COVID-19, including three in York County.

WellSpan OB/GYN and WellSpan Pediatric Medicine, located at 2050 S. Queen St., and two WellSpan Urgent Care facilities, located at 4050 N. George St. and 96 Sofia Drive, will be available to provide treatment.

Patients with no "emergent health needs" who are either confirmed or suspected by a health care provider to have COVID-19 can visit these new locations for nonemergency treatment, according to a news release.

"These care locations will help ensure those who are confirmed or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 can get the non-emergency care they need, while also protecting others in the community from potential exposure,” said Dr. Thomas McGann, executive vice president for clinical practice at WellSpan Health.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

More: COVID-19 cases climb to 171 in York County as of Sunday

More: Report: UPMC discusses possible vaccine for COVID-19

More: ICE detainee at York County Prison tests positive for COVID‐19

More: Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC

Buy Photo COVID-19 coronavirus testing is available outside of WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/york-county/2020/04/05/wellspan-health-expands-york-county-locations-treat-patients-covid-19/2950293001/