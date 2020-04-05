WellSpan Health expands York County locations to treat patients with COVID-19
This family is making the most of the stay-at-home order in Manchester Township during the coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch
WellSpan Health is expanding several of its locations across Pennsylvania to help care for patients with COVID-19, including three in York County.
WellSpan OB/GYN and WellSpan Pediatric Medicine, located at 2050 S. Queen St., and two WellSpan Urgent Care facilities, located at 4050 N. George St. and 96 Sofia Drive, will be available to provide treatment.
Patients with no "emergent health needs" who are either confirmed or suspected by a health care provider to have COVID-19 can visit these new locations for nonemergency treatment, according to a news release.
"These care locations will help ensure those who are confirmed or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 can get the non-emergency care they need, while also protecting others in the community from potential exposure,” said Dr. Thomas McGann, executive vice president for clinical practice at WellSpan Health.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
More: COVID-19 cases climb to 171 in York County as of Sunday
More: Report: UPMC discusses possible vaccine for COVID-19
More: ICE detainee at York County Prison tests positive for COVID‐19
More: Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments