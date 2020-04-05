Parking in York City: Which meters are free?
York City will continue to enforce payment at certain parking meters in the downtown area, including areas with essential shopping and services.
Meters that are identified by a sign that states “parking enforced on Saturdays” are still being enforced, according to a news release.
These meters are located on the following blocks: Market Street and Philadelphia Street from Pershing Avenue to Duke Street; and George Street and Beaver Street from King Street to Gay Avenue.
Meters outside of the market district will not be enforced, the release states.
The following parking options are free:
- All city garages are open and free. Those are at King and George streets, Market and Duke streets and the first block of West Philadelphia Street.
- Parking lots 2, 7, 11, 13, and 14 are free. Residents should avoid parking in lots 1, 3, 8, 9, and 17. For a map of lot locations, go to www.yorkcity.org.
- Logos Academy lots offer free parking except for spaces with signage. Logos has lots on the right and left sides of the 200 block of West King Street.
- The parking lot in the 200 block of North Beaver Street across from York Academy Regional Charter School.
- York Revolution stadium parking lots.
