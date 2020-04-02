CLOSE Positive Energy Arts Dance Camp 2019 final showcase at Martin Library, Friday, July 26, 2019. York Dispatch

Though the York County Libraries' physical locations are closed, the organization is expanding its online services for members, with new eBooks and audio books being added weekly to rent among 28,000 titles.

The York County Libraries digital titles can be accessed through Axis 360, a phone app available for both iPhone and Android in the app store. In addition, more than 58,000 movies, music, comics, eBooks and audio books can be accessed on Hoopla, according to a news release.

Information on downloading Axis 360 and Hoopla can be found at www.yorklibraries.org.

All publications on both digital apps are available for free digital checkout with a York County Libraries card.

York County residents who don't have a library card can request one online by visiting the York County Libraries website. The library card is available free of charge, the release states.

“Although our physical doors are temporarily closed, we are here for you,” said Robert Lambert, York County Libraries president. “We have staff members working remotely to assure that York County residents have access to the library services they need through our website and social media."

Since Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close all schools indefinitely, the Office of Commonwealth Libraries has instructed all Pennsylvania libraries also to stay closed until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To keep community members stuck at home engaged and busy, York County Libraries has launched "Home Brain Bonanza," a weekly quiz game that tests knowledge in various themed categories.

The game launched April 1, or April Fools Day, testing members knowledge about "notorious fools," according to a news release.

All physical library materials that are checked out through York County Libraries have been renewed until May 27, with no fines.

Members who have borrowed materials or book donations should wait until the libraries reopen to take them to the sites.

