York County now has six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 43 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.

Statewide, the number of positive cases are up to 3,394 with 38 deaths. No deaths have been reported in York County.

The majority of cases, 41%, are in people from ages 25 to 49, the report said.

On Saturday, there were 2,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania.

There are 30,061 patients who have tested negative, as of Sunday.

Buy Photo WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

