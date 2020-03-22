CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

The YMCA of York County is offering a new free digital membership service in wake of COVID-19.

Although customers won't be able to walk into a location and lift some weights, the digital experience provides daily recipes, workout ideas and activities to fend off boredom.

The daily emails are available free of charge and can be accessed by visiting https://yorkcoymca.org.

“When we say, ‘we’re more than just a gym,’ we mean it. We don’t need a building to empower the community,” said Joe Kirkenir, the director of development and communications at the YMCA, in a news release.

Other resources provided through the digital membership include links to several websites for entertainment, including a livestream broadcast of the Cincinnati Zoo, Disney Park virtual rides and a virtual tour of the national parks.

“We want to make sure our members can continue to live healthy and happy lives even when they can’t come to our facilities," Kirkenir said.

There are now 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County as the state total climbed to 479 in 28 counties on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

