WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

York County now has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the state total rises to 479 in 28 counties on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

The number of cases statewide are up by 108 from Saturday, with two confirmed deaths. Officials on Saturday confirmed a second adult has died in Allegheny County, following a death in Northampton County on Wednesday.

York County had nine confirmed cases on Saturday, the department said. 

"What is most important for Pennsylvania to remember is to stay calm, stay home and stay safe," said Dr. Rachel Levine, state health secretary, in an online news conference Sunday. "Our community will get through this if we all work together."

Levine said widespread testing has been made available through the Department of Health, prioritizing health care workers and areas where clusters of COVID-19 are popping up. 

Asymptomatic people, however, will not be tested, she said, because it is not "clinically meaningful."

Additionally, people with mild symptoms are recommended to stay home and call their health care provider.

Levine emphasized the importance of social distancing, washing hands frequently and cleaning surfaces as steps to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"Practicing these everyday prevention measures can help slow the spread of COVID-19," Levine said.

Over the weekend, Gov. Tom Wolf announced enforcement of his shutdown order would be delayed until Monday. The Pennsylvania State Police announced troops would be enforcing Wolf's order that "non-life-sustaining" shutter.

Violations will result in summary offenses punishable by fines and even jail time.

Life-sustaining businesses exempted under Thursday's order include hospitals; pharmacies; food production; farming; the postal service; gas stations; and grocery stores. 

Bars and restaurants will still be able to offer delivery and takeout.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Medical assistants Ashley Moody, left, and Angelica Young prepare to administer swab testing at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Medical assistant Angelica Young carries a testing kit at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing space at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A swab kit for COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The testing site is drive up only and candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Clinical operations coordinator and patient safety officer Jennifer Strayer, right, and position office team leader Danielle Rager, left, screen those who drive up to the COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
COVID-19 coronavirus testing is available outside of WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Medical assistants Ashley Moody, left, and Angelica Young work at the first drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Position office team leader Danielle Rager exits the tent as more cars arrive at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Swab tests are administered at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Medical assistants Ashley Moody, left, and Angelica Young prepare to administer swab testing at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Ann Elliott, R.N., left, and clinical operations coordinator and patient safety officer Jennifer Strayer work together at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Ann Elliott, R.N., works at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A swab specimen is packaged after collection, at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Medical assistant Ashley Moody secures a fresh pair of latex gloves while working at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A temporary patient screening and testing area, for the COVID-19 Coronavirus, is shown outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Hospital staff work to sanitize a temporary patient screening and testing area after a patient is screened outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The tented area will allow patients efficiently tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in an open air space. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Fullscreen
Hospital staff work to sanitize a temporary patient screening and testing area after a patient is screened outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The tented area will allow patients efficiently tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in an open air space. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A temporary patient screening and testing area, for the COVID-19 coronavirus, is shown outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/york-county/2020/03/22/number-covid-19-cases-rise-double-digits-york-county/2894635001/