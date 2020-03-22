CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

York County now has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the state total rises to 479 in 28 counties on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

The number of cases statewide are up by 108 from Saturday, with two confirmed deaths. Officials on Saturday confirmed a second adult has died in Allegheny County, following a death in Northampton County on Wednesday.

York County had nine confirmed cases on Saturday, the department said.

"What is most important for Pennsylvania to remember is to stay calm, stay home and stay safe," said Dr. Rachel Levine, state health secretary, in an online news conference Sunday. "Our community will get through this if we all work together."

Levine said widespread testing has been made available through the Department of Health, prioritizing health care workers and areas where clusters of COVID-19 are popping up.

Asymptomatic people, however, will not be tested, she said, because it is not "clinically meaningful."

Additionally, people with mild symptoms are recommended to stay home and call their health care provider.

Levine emphasized the importance of social distancing, washing hands frequently and cleaning surfaces as steps to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"Practicing these everyday prevention measures can help slow the spread of COVID-19," Levine said.

Over the weekend, Gov. Tom Wolf announced enforcement of his shutdown order would be delayed until Monday. The Pennsylvania State Police announced troops would be enforcing Wolf's order that "non-life-sustaining" shutter.

Violations will result in summary offenses punishable by fines and even jail time.

Life-sustaining businesses exempted under Thursday's order include hospitals; pharmacies; food production; farming; the postal service; gas stations; and grocery stores.

Bars and restaurants will still be able to offer delivery and takeout.

