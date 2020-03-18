Buy Photo The York County Commissioners approved a five-year contract Wednesday worth more than $2.1 million for maintenance of the county's emergency management systems, including the 911 call center. Friday, July 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County plans to shutter most of its offices to the public, two days after county commissioners declared a disaster emergency amid growing concern over the coronavirus.

Offices will be closing at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and reopening April 6, a news release states.

The York County Judicial Center, York County Prison, Youth Development Center, Emergency Services Center and all magisterial district courts will remain open.

"Any necessary, essential services will be permitted," the release states. "Please make sure to contact the appropriate department to schedule any necessary transactions."

Modified operations for "essential services and programs" have been implemented in all county departments, including offices at the York County Administrative Center, York County Human Services Center, York County at Pleasant Valley Road and York County Archives.

For York County Parks, all activities or events for 50 or more people will be canceled through April. All pavilion rentals are also canceled through April, and soccer and softball fields will be closed until May 1.

Any future public meetings will be livestreamed via the York County Facebook page. Comments or questions can be submitted on Facebook or by calling 717-771-4333 during the meeting.

To monitor the spread of the coronavirus, York County has activated a multiagency coordination group, set up at the county’s Emergency Operations Center, allowing for ongoing collaboration and support of resources to aid the response of the pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday afternoon declared a state of emergency, urging the closure of all “nonessential businesses” in the state after the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 76. That number jumped to 96 on Tuesday, according to the state Health Department.

York County has no confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning.

