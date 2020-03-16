Buy Photo West Manchester Township Municipal Building is shown in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Several local and state government offices in York County have began closing doors to the public in the wake of growing concerns over COVID-19.

Below is a compiled list of which government offices in York County are temporarily closed:

West Manchester Township has closed its municipal offices to walk-in customers for two weeks.

The township will prohibit all residents from walking into its administrative office, police department and tax collector's office from Monday until March 27, according to a news release.

The offices will still remain staffed. Township residents can contact the departments at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

Administrative office: 717-792-3505 or info@wmtwp.com

Police department: 717-792-9514 or police@wmtwp.com

Tax collector: 717-793-9651 or caniehenke@gmail.com

West York officials declared a 30-day state of emergency and closed its borough hall, located at 1381 W. Poplar St., to the public.

While the borough office will remain closed, residents can continue to pay their bills or submit inquiries by email, phone, mail or secured drop box outside the facility.

This closure will also affect other public events including food distributions to residents. Township residents can contact departments at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

Administrative office: 717-846-8889 or wybinfo@wyborough.org

Police department: 717-854-1975

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Friday all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March and the month of April.

With the exception of three state parks in Montgomery County, facilities throughout the state will remain open, pending any changes in COVID-19 spread.

Overnight accommodations such as tent camping, cabins and camping cottages will remain open.

With the exception of the closed state parks in Montgomery County, fishing will continue to be allowed at Pennsylvania state parks and forests, officials said.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich declared a seven-day state of emergency, although he called it "primarily educational," as it has little teeth and does not force businesses, schools and the like to shut down. York City Hall will remain open.

The declaration can help the city's Health Bureau more efficiently mobilize resources, better educate the public about proper health precautions and potentially put the city in a better position to receive state aid, he added.

The mayor will put forth a proposal to the City Council on Tuesday to extend the declaration.

PA Representative Dawn Keefer's office will temporarily be closed to walk-in visitors. Keefer (R-Cumberland/York) can still be reached by phone or email at:

District office: 717-432-0792

Capitol office: 717-783-8783

Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill's office will not accept in-person meetings or visitors to the district or Capitol office until further notice effective Monday.

While walk-in visits are not being accepted, Phillips-Hill's (R-York) offices will remain open to citizens of the 28th Senatorial District. Phillips-Hill's office can be reached at:

District office: 717-741-4648

Capitol office: 717-787-7085

Email: SenatorKristin@pasen.gov

With 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the state Department of Health, Pennsylvania is up to 63 cases, the department announced Sunday.

York County still has no confirmed cases, according to the department.

— This article will be updated. If you have government offices to add, please send the information to news@yorkdispatch.com.

