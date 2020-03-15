Buy Photo York County Prison Monday, June 10, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County Prison is halting inmate visits and has new guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All volunteer and professional programs were suspended as of Friday. Daily temperature checks have also been implemented for all prison staff, according to warden Clair Doll.

Regular inmate visits will also be suspended starting Monday. All professional and legal visits will become noncontact and take place behind glass in the inmate regular visiting areas, Doll said.

"Currently, we are working with GTL (the company that provides inmate calling services) to provide all inmates and detainees additional phone calls and/or video visits with family and friends," Doll said via email. "As soon as we have the process finalized we will share."

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the state Department of Health Sunday, bringing Pennsylvania up to 63 cases.

York County still has no confirmed cases, according to the department.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

