With 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the state Department of Health, Pennsylvania is up to 63 cases, the department announced Sunday.

York County still has no confirmed cases, according to the department.

The newest cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus were confirmed in Bucks, Cumberland, Delaware, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release Sunday.

All patients confirmed positive are either being isolated at home or receiving treatment at a hospital, the release states.

Approximately 446 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 205 testing negative. The remaining 183 tests are either on their way to a lab or are being tested.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves," said Dr. Rachel Levine, state health secretary.

On Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf elected to close all public and private K-12 schools in the state, affecting 1.7 million children.

Before the governor's order, local superintendents met Friday with state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera and decided to close all public schools in York County.

Southern York County School District was the first district in York County to close, sending out a notice late Thursday that Friday classes would be canceled because a "community member" was being tested for coronavirus.

Schools will be closed through March 30, according to district websites. Extracurricular activities and athletics also are canceled.

