Traffic alert: I-83 lane to close for construction work Thursday
The southbound left lane of Interstate 83 will be temporarily closed Thursday as repairs on an inlet go into effect.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, commuters should expect to see these traffic changes go into effect at Exit 4 (Shrewsbury) in southern York County, according to PennDOT.
Drivers should be alert and slow down when approaching Exit 4, obey work zone signs and use caution when driving through work zones, PennDOT said.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
