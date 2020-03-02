Buy Photo Traffic moves southbound through construction areas on North George Street Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County received $16.9 million in liquid fuels payments from the state this year, about $400,000 less than in 2019.

The annual distributions provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assist municipalities in highway and bridge-related expenses, calculated based on a municipality’s population and miles of locally owned roads.

Last year, York County municipalities received $17.3 million.

“We have the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and there are even more locally owned roads and bridges,” said Yassmin Gramian, PennDOT's acting secretary. “These investments help keep our communities safe and connected.”

Of York County's municipalities, York City was awarded the most funds at $1.1 million. Yorkana borough received the lowest amount of funds at $5,885.

Distributions are awarded based on criteria including how many roads are adopted as public streets by municipalities, meeting certain dimension requirements and being able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 mph.

Statewide, more than $487.5 million was awarded this year to the commonwealth's 67 counties, compared to $500.7 million in 2019.

