Downtown Inc. bestows honors on area businesses, organizations and individuals

Honors were bestowed on York City businesses and organizations Thursday as part of Downtown Inc.'s 23rd Annual Downtown First Awards.

Held at the Keystone Kidspace, the night honored those who put Downtown York first through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources.

There were 100 nominations received across the eight categories for this year’s awards. The winners for each category were selected from three finalists.

Among the honorees were the White Rose Restaurant Group, who won Outstanding Large Business. The group operates the White Rose Bar & Grill, Rockfish Public House, Bridgewater Public House, and Valencia Ballroom.

Caraballo Sisters, owned by Justine Caraballo, was named Outstanding WeCo District Business/Organization. Caraballo was honored for her passion for cooking and bringing quality Puerto Rican foods to her loyal customers at Penn Market.

A relatively new addition to the Downtown York business community was named Outstanding Market District Business/Organization. Refillism provides educational and retail opportunities for zero-waste lifestyles and supports and collaborates with many local businesses.

The Dark Parlour was honored as the Outstanding Royal Square District Organization. Owner Lauren Rae operates the only obscurities parlour in York County, bringing a refreshing outlook and insight to alternative lifestyles, histories, and collectibles that explore the human condition.

Keystone Kidspace was named Outstanding Nonprofit Organization for serving as an invaluable asset to thousands of York children and their families. The non-profit was recognized for renovating an underutilized historic building and turning it into a modern center of creativity, exploration, and fun, while making it affordable to all regardless of income.

Attorney Rich Reilly was recognized for his beautification efforts with the Better York Appell Beautification Award. His office on Philadelphia Street serves as a beautiful, welcoming corner into the city.

Jason Phillips was named Outstanding Individual by Downtown Inc. Phillips frequently volunteers his time to provide insights as a local real estate professional or serving as a tour guide for Downtown Inc’s Sweetest Pint Tasting Tours or as a downtown ambassador.

Vlonda Kearse was presented with the Change Maker Award for her volunteer work with the York College Community Opportunity Scholarship Program (YCCOSP) and their Summer Jumpstart initiative. She is also an active member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and Cornerstone Baptist Church where her husband, Rev. Dr. Mark Kearse, is pastor. Both organizations are dedicated to serving the needs of the York community.

In addition to those honors, Jane Conover and Jack Kay were presented with the Louis J. & Jody D. Appell Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring their embodiment of the Mrs. Appells' legacy and lifetime commitment to the York community.