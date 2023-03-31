Coroner IDs York City shooting victim

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the homicide victim shot Thursday in York City.

Quintir Simmons, 24, of York City, died from multiple gunshot wounds after an incident in the 100 block of East Maple Street, according to Coroner Pam Gay.

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, York City Police said. Simmons was transported to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment, but died at 10:32 a.m. in spite of resuscitative efforts, the coroner's office said.

Police said a known suspect remained on the scene and was cooperating with police, but the investigation as to what happened is ongoing.

The homicide is the fourth this year in the county and the second in the city, according to Gay. Last year, York City recorded a record 22 homicides. The city recently voted to lift a decades-old hiring cap on the maximum number of officers.

Anyone with further information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to York City Police through the Crimewatch App, or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. The public can also email Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.