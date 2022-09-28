Blaze destroys four York City homes, displacing 15

A fire destroyed four row homes in York City Monday, displacing 15 people.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Fulton Street. York City Fire Chief William Sleeger said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire started on the second floor of one home and spread to adjoining units, Sleeger said.

A second alarm was pulled to bring in more firefighters to help fight the blaze, he said. Fire companies from West York and West Manchester and Springettsbury townships responded to help knock down the fire.

Sleeger said it took about an hour to extinguish the fire.

“It was a row of nine [homes]," he said, "so we kept the fire from advancing down.”

Void spaces in those row homes make it difficult to keep fires contained, Sleeger said.

“Once the fire gets up in those void spaces, that's how it goes down the row like it does,” he said. “That’s what exactly happened here.”

The Red Cross is assisting the families displaced by the fire, the fire chief said.