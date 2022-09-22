York City schedules special meeting on $4M Dentsply project

York City Council scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to consider the potential $4 million purchase of the former Dentsply campus for redevelopment.

City officials are considering a letter of intent that would express interest in a purchase while opening the door to obtaining more information about the 17-acre property. It has been sitting vacant since 2020, when the dental supply company closed its facility and laid off 200 employees. The company moved its headquarters to North Carolina in 2019.

The meeting will occur at 6 p.m. Wednesday, before a previously scheduled committee meeting. It's possible the letter of intent could be approved that night because it is a resolution.

When a motion to approve an updated letter of intent came up at the council's Tuesday night meeting, the council unanimously voted to strike it from the agenda. Council President Sandie Walker, in delaying the decision, said she wanted to hear more discussion of the plan.

Blanda Nace, who chairs the Redevelopment Authority, said delaying a decision could prove problematic, specifically in obtaining key information about utilities and other carrying costs. That information would have accelerated the process of the city obtaining funding for the project, she said.

The council also introduced a motion Tuesday that would amend the 2022 budget to allow for the purchase of the Dentsply campus. As that motion is an ordinance, it must wait until the October meeting to be considered, and it is not included on the special meeting's agenda.

The City Council had already unanimously approved a letter of intent in May. The new motion would approve an updated letter of intent, which includes a slight reduction in the number of parcels that would be sold to the city.

The special meeting will be held in the York City Council Chambers at York City Hall, 101 S. George St. It can also be streamed at the City's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofYorkPA/ and on White Rose Community TV's YouTube page at www.youtube.com/c/WhiteRoseCommunityTV.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.