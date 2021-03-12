Outdoor venue for weddings, parties coming to downtown York City

Those looking for an outdoor space with a city vibe for their next event soon will have a new venue to consider.

The Bond is expanding its York City space to feature a new outdoor area for everything weddings to private parties, according to Abby LaBar, the director of venue management for The JDK Group, which oversees operations at The Bond.

"Coming across outdoor venue spaces in downtown York hasn't been the easiest thing," LaBar said. "Quite honestly, we haven't been able to redirect clients anywhere in the York City area for outdoor spaces."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor venue spaces have become ideal for hosting socially distant events. Demand for such spaces has motivated The Bond to take the leap and expand.

The Bond's newest venue, the Royal Square Gardens, will be located directly behind its indoor space located at 134 E. King St.

Renters are able to book the indoor and outdoor spaces together or separately. Price quotes for the Royal Square Gardens are estimated at $2,500, LaBar said.

The Royal Square Gardens will include both a grassy area and pavilion structure that can seat 250 guests.

"This is something downtown York doesn't have in terms of an outdoor venue space," LaBar said. "I think that's a really great opportunity."

Building permits have been filed and are in process. If approved, developer Royal Square Construction & Development will begin its project.

