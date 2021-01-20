York City Council moves closer to wastewater sale

The proposed privatization of York City's wastewater system survived Wednesday its first of two city council votes required to become a reality.

The city council voted unanimously to confirm Pennsylvania American Water's $235 million offer as the high bid for the sewer system, and to move forward with the sale.

The deal isn't final, though. York City Council is expected to vote next month on the terms of the sale agreement with Pennsylvania American Water, officials said.

"They approved selling the plant," Solicitor Jason Sabol said Wednesday night. "The only (outstanding) question is accepting the contract."

The sale also requires approval by the York City Sewer Authority.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission would then conduct a six-month review of the potential sale before it is finalized, which city officials anticipate being later this year.

The privatization effort was pitched late last year by Mayor Michael Helfrich as a way to avoid significant tax hikes and the loss of almost two dozen jobs.

City council member Edquina Washington initially opposed Helfrich's call to sell the sewer system, temporarily stalling the last-minute gambit. She relented days later, and the city council adopted a 2021 budget which assumed the sale would bring in millions in one-time revenue.

In a public hearing this past week, former York Water CEO Jeff Hines predicted sewer rates would triple in the years following Pennsylvania American's acquisition of the system.

The company has guaranteed to keep rates flat for the first three years of its ownership, officials have said.

Any future rate hikes would require approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, according to Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania-American Water.

The proposal also commits to offering employment to all city employees who are assigned to the wastewater system

Pennsylvania-American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest "investor owned water utility in the state," according to its website. It's offer was the highest of four interested bidders.

It provides water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people.

