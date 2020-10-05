SUBSCRIBE NOW
Creek restorations will give Hannah Penn field a boost

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Flyway Excavating employee Matthew Edgell trims felled trees along Poorhouse Run near Hannah Penn K-8 Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Improvements being made to the football field at the school include restoring the creek's natural floodplain, removing the steep banks and improving access to the creek. Bill Kalina photo

Repairs that are being made to a streambank near Hannah Penn K-8 will also benefit the school's football field, officials said.

The $960,000 project led by York City is to clean up Poorhouse Run, a creek near Hannah Penn and Memorial Park, said Chaz Green, director of public works.

With the main goal of improving the environmental health of the stream, dirt must be removed in order to widen the bank. 

"All the dirt would normally have to be hauled away, so they decided to take all the dirt and put it on Hannah Penn's field," Green said. "Their fields will now be levelled out."

All money to fund the streambank restoration project is from grant money, Green said.

York City Public Works Director Chaz Green poses along Poorhouse Run near Hannah Penn K-8 where trees and brush are being removed Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Improvements being made to the football field at the school include restoring the creek's natural floodplain, removing the steep banks and improving access to the creek. Bill Kalina photo

Other improvements made to the creek will include tree removal, restoring the natural floodplain, removing the steep banks and improving overall access to the creek.

The Hannah Penn football field will be raised by two inches as a result of the additional dirt, said ShaiQuana Mitchell, a spokesperson for York City School District.

While dirt is added to the field, it will be temporarily unavailable. 

Athletic structures, such as backstops and goalposts, will be painted and reinstalled upon the completion of the project, Mitchell said.

Officials hope to have field repairs done by Nov. 10, she added.

Equipment removes felled trees along Poorhouse Run near Hannah Penn K-8 where trees and brush are being removed Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Improvements being made to the football field at the school include restoring the creek's natural floodplain, removing the steep banks and improving access to the creek. Bill Kalina photo

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.