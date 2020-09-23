York City 'discourages' Trunk or Treat due to COVID-19

York City "discourages" Trunk or Treat events typically held indoors, citing the state Department of Health's COVID-19 guidelines on large gatherings, officials announced Wednesday.

While traditional trick-or-treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, residents are asked to follow the guidelines outlined by the City of York Bureau of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

These guidelines include practicing social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer.

The Centers for Disease Control said that traditional trick-or-treat is a “high risk” activity.

York City officials have suggested several alternatives, including "one way" trick-or-treat, in which individually wrapped goody bags are lined up for families to grab and go, is "strongly" recommended for this year.

"Over the last several years, trick-or-treat has not been an official event organized by the City of York," the news release stated. "If residents choose to participate in trick-or-treat, we ask that they take the following precautions."

York City officials also outlined alternative Halloween activities instead of trick-or-treat, including carving pumpkins with family members, organizing a Halloween scavenger hunt, having a Halloween movie night or hosting a virtual costume contest.

While most municipalities have opted to allow trick-or-treat this year, several of York County's biggest Halloween parades have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

These Halloween parades include York City's, Dover's and Hanover's, as well as a Halloween parade in East Manchester Township, Manchester borough and Mount Wolf borough.

