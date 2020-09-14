Firefighters battle blaze late Sunday at restaurant in York City

A fire broke out late Sunday night at a restaurant in York City, causing $75,000 in damage, according to the York City Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze at First Majestic Restaurant around 11:54 p.m. Sunday at 220 Roosevelt Ave. The fire was out by 12:38 a.m. Monday.

The fire was confined to the single property, York City Department of Fire and Rescue Services said in a Facebook post.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined and remains under investigation, the post reads.

﻿This article will be updated once more information is available.

