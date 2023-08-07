Police kill a burglary suspect in Lancaster after officers say he pointed a gun at them

The Associated Press

York Dispatch

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A burglary suspect was shot and killed by police in the city of Lancaster after the officers say he pointed a gun at them while coming out of an unoccupied residence.

A police statement said the officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the home early Sunday shortly after midnight. When they arrived, they say a resident of the home told them the intruder was still inside.

Police said the intruder came out of the home and then “confronted officers, and pointed a firearm at them.” They say the officers fired, striking the intruder, who later died at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released, and the department's statement didn't say how many officers opened fire.

Police said the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office was called to investigate. Prosecutors confirmed the investigation and said that the suspect’s firearm was recovered.