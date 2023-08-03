A finalized budget may be on the horizon with the state Senate returning to the Pennsylvania Capitol

Brooke Schultz

Associated Press/Report for America

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An approved Pennsylvania spending plan appeared within reach Thursday after Senate Republican leaders decided to summon their colleagues back to the Capitol to complete the work they held up when budget negotiations with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro soured a month ago.

The $45 billion budgethit a roadblock in early July amid discord over a GOP priority — their proposal to create a $100 million program subsidizing students in the lowest performing districts so they can attend private and religious schools.

In a statement sent out Wednesday night, Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward of Westmoreland County said after continued conversations with the governor, the Senate would return to finalize the spending plan. That would allow millions of dollars to begin flowing to counties and school districts that were preparing to empty out their reserves or consider taking out loans to continue necessary operations.

“Senate Republicans will continue to negotiate with our counterparts in good faith and in the best interests of Pennsylvanians,” she said in the statement. “We hope our counterparts will do the same.”

Shapiro initially supported the GOP voucher proposal, to the consternation of most Democrats and teachers' unions. In an attempt avoid an impasse, Shapiro announced in July that he would veto it.

That rankled Republicans and their Senate leadership dismissed rank-and-filers without completing the administrative task of signing the budget. And even with the necessary final signatures on the main spending plan, the Legislature left Harrisburg without dictating how the money will be spent. Also caught in the feud was hundreds of millions of dollars earmarked for some state universities hanging in the balance.

A spokesman for Shapiro's said he would sign the budget when it arrived at his desk; Republicans anticipated he would veto the voucher line-item. A spokeswoman for House Democratic leadership said all parties continue to meet, and the chamber will return to session to complete the outstanding pieces needed “as negotiations are finalized.”

Pennsylvania is one of four states that did not complete a budget by the start of the fiscal year, according to data compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures. Pennsylvania is the only one that does not allow spending to continue automatically.

— Brooke Schultz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.