Explosion destroys township building in central Pa.

MANHEIM, Pa. — An explosion at a building housing public works equipment in a Pennsylvania township destroyed the structure and heavily damaged some nearby homes, but no injuries were reported.

Officials in Lancaster County's Rapho Township said six employees were coming to work but one smelled gas while entering and didn't switch on the light or do anything that would cause a blast. Emergency responders were called at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, but an explosion occurred soon afterward.

Supervisor Jere Swarr said the building was used to store five trucks, graders and other roadwork equipment, all of which were destroyed. Mastersonville fire department assistant chief Jeff Siegrist said fire crews were still trying to extinguish some remaining flames.

Lori Shenk, the township's emergency management coordinator, said the nearby municipal building had also been damaged and an alternate location for township business was being sought.

A state police fire marshal was at the scene investigating the cause of the blast, which hadn't yet been determined, she said. The extent of the damage was still being determined. The Red Cross was on hand to aid families evacuated from nearby homes.