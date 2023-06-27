Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law is upheld again, as court rules against Republican challenge

Marc Levy

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state court on Tuesday rejected the latest Republican effort to throw out the presidential battleground state's broad mail-in voting law that has become a GOP target following former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud.

It is the latest of several refusals by a state court to invalidate Pennsylvania's 2019 mail-in voting law, enacted barely months before the COVID-19 pandemic began and Trump began attacking mail-in voting.

In the lawsuit filed last year, 14 current and former Republican state lawmakers contended that the court must invalidate the law because two earlier court decisions triggered a provision written into it that says it is “void” if any of its requirements are struck down in court.

Those decisions, they argued, refused to enforce a requirement that a voter handwrite a date on the outer envelope of their mail-in ballot if the ballot is to be counted.

But the Commonwealth Court, in a 24-page opinion, unanimously found that the court decisions did not invalidate “the dating provision” of the law. It dismissed the lawsuit, in favor of Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration and the national and state Democratic parties.

Greg Teufel, the lawyer for the 14 Republican lawmakers, said he expects to appeal to the state Supreme Court, which has twice upheld the mail-in voting law against previous Republican-backed challenges.

In an interview, Teufel said he disagreed with the court's rationale, saying that the court is ignoring the plain language of the law.

“They’re sidestepping a critical issue, just pretending they don’t see it,” Teufel said.

Two York County lawmakers were among the 14 to join the lawsuit against Act 77.

Reached for comment Tuesday, state Rep. Mike Jones, R-York Township, said he hadn't initially seen the decision. After seeing the decision, he said the Commonwealth had only upheld Act 77 because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had already upheld it, noting the Commonwealth Court had in the past attempted to strike down Act 77.

"By contrast, the PA Supreme Court issued an incredibly weak opinion in overturning the Commonweath Court," Jones said via email. "Not surprising as they are a political court with a history of blatantly unconstitutional rulings that have dangerously set the stage for more and more egregious constitutional violations by the Legislature, Governor and the Courts."

Staff writer Matt Enright contributed to this report.