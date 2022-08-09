'Outraged': Scott Perry tells Fox News that FBI agents seized his phone

Staff report

The FBI seized Scott Perry’s personal cellphone one day after agents raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, the Republican congressman from York County told Fox News Tuesday.

Perry has been subpoenaed by the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but has refused to cooperate.

He said he was approached Tuesday by three agents armed with a warrant.

In a statement to Fox News, Perry wrote:

"This morning, while traveling with my family, 3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone. They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish. I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress. My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business."

The House panel has indicated testimony from Perry and other Republican lawmakers — who also have refused to cooperated — is crucial to their investigation as each of the men was in contact with then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the weeks and days leading up to the Capitol insurrection. Some participated in meetings and urged the White House to try to overturn the 2020 presidential results.

The committee heard sworn testimony earlier this summer that Perry was among a group of Republican lawmakers who sought pardons from Trump.

Perry, a congressman since 2013, is seeking reelection to Pennsylvania’s 10th District. He will face Democrat Shamaine Daniels in November.

Agents on Monday searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which is also a private club, as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said. It marked a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Trump, who faces an array of inquiries tied to his conduct in the waning days of his administration.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.