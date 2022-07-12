York County under severe thunderstorm watch

Staff report

York County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Other Pennsylvania counties under the watch are: Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cambria, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Union and Westmoreland.

