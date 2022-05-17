Live election results from York County and across Pennsylvania

Staff report

The results of Pennsylvania’s primary election should start coming in shortly after polls close at 8 p.m.

For local races, such as for the state House, visit York County’s election results page.

For statewide race, such as for governor and U.S. Senate, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State’s election results page.

More:Primary election sees low early turnout despite hard-fought campaigns

More:What you need to know for York County's primary election

More:Primary campaign ends with one candidate in hospital, others scrambling

More:Why Pa. has closed primaries — and the push to change that